Couple arrested on suspicion of child cruelty and possession of narcotics for sale

A couple was arrested and booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Wednesday morning on suspicion of child cruelty and possession of narcotics for sale.

The man, identified as Paul Miller, 53, of Saugus, was arrested on suspicion of two felony charges with no bail. The no bail was set due to Miller’s failure to comply with his probation, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station watch commander Lt. Brandon Barclay.

The woman, identified as Amy Miller, 53, of Saugus, was also arrested on suspicion of the two felony charges. Bail was set at $100,000, all according to L.A. County Sheriff’s Department arrest logs and information provided by Barclay.

The arrests were made after a probation check. Deputies found multiple narcotics, including 630 doses of methamphetamine, in their bathroom in which their 15-year-old son with special needs is allowed access, Barclay said.

The 15-year-old’s condition is unknown as of the publication of this story, according to Barclay.