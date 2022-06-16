Deputies arrest men on suspicion of assaults

A Canyon Country man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after swinging a knife at woman, according to law enforcement.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a call for a possible burglary in progress on the 18800 block of Electra Court in Canyon Country, according to Deputy Liza Melgar, a spokeswoman for the station.

Upon arrival, deputies detained a man matching a description the caller gave deputies. The man was later positively identified as the suspect, Melgar added. During the investigation, deputies learned the man broke into his own residence, causing damage to the front door.

A witness informed deputies the suspect and a woman had an argument the night before, and the woman left the residence. The following day, the woman returned to retrieve her property when the suspect returned home.

“The witness described the man as ‘extremely angry,’” Melgar wrote in an email describing the report from responding deputies. “The suspect grabbed a knife from the kitchen and swung in an unknown number of times toward the victim’s face and chest area.”

The woman did not sustain any injuries, Melgar added. Deputies arrested the suspect on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and he was booked into the SCV Sherrif’s Station.

The man remained in custody Thursday and his bail was set at $30,000.

In an unrelated incident, deputies responded to a domestic violence call on the 26400 block of Carl Boyer Drive in Canyon Country on Wednesday. Deputies spoke with the victim and she reported the incident.

The suspect was not at the scene, according to Melgar. According to the victim, her husband had physically assaulted her during an argument at their home on the 18600 block of Cedar Pine in Canyon Country.

The victim sustained minor injury and left her home.

The suspect was later arrested on suspicion of domestic abuse, booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and later released on $50,000 bond to appear in court at a later date.