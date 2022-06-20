Deputies make arrests on suspicion of domestic assault

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received calls on Sunday regarding women and a man suspected of domestic abuse, according to law enforcement.

Deputy Liza Melgar, a spokeswoman for the station, said deputies responded to the 25300 block of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch regarding a possible domestic abuse call. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with a woman who said her girlfriend physically assaulted her during an argument.

“Deputies detained the suspect, in which she was positively identified by the victim as the suspect responsible for the assault,” Melgar wrote in an email.

The victim sustained a minor injury, but declined medical attention, Melgar added.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, booked into the station and her bail was set at $50,000. She was later released on bond, according to Melgar.

In a second call of possible domestic violence, deputies responded to the 27300 block of Rock Rose Lane in Canyon Country. According to deputies on the scene, a man was physically assaulted by his girlfriend, said Melgar.

The victim identified the suspect as the one who assaulted him, and she was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault. The suspect was booked into the station and remained in custody as of Monday morning with bail set at $50,000.

The victim sustained a minor injury and deputies treated his injury on the scene.

Later, deputies responded to another call for domestic violence in the 27500 block of Rosa Lane in Canyon Country. Upon arrival, the victim told deputies her husband had physically assaulted her after an argument.

The woman identified her husband as the one who hit her. Deputies detained the suspect and arrested him on suspicion of domestic violence. He was booked into the station and remained in custody as of Monday morning, according to Melgar. His bail was set at $50,000 too.

“The victim who sustained an injury was transported by the Los Angeles County Fire Department to a local hospital for medical treatment,” Melgar wrote in an email.