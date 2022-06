Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to a possible spa drowning in Canyon Country on Monday.

According to the initial reports, a man was found face down in a spa located near 26000 block of Rainbow Glen Drive.

“Call came in as a male adult in a community pool,” said Fire Department Supervisor Imy Velderrain.

The call was first received at 5:40 p.m.

The status of the possible patient was unknown as of the publication of this story.