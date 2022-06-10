Firefighters respond to vegetation fire

By Jose Herrera & Trevor Morgan 

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters rushed to control a vegetation fire that ignited near Bouquet Junction Thursday afternoon.  

According to a Fire Department dispatcher, the vegetation fire was first reported at approximately 4:59 p.m. at Soledad Canyon Road and Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.  

Supervisor Melanie Flores, a spokeswoman for the Fire Department, said seven engines, a handful of crews and helicopters were called to respond to the incident. The copters were canceled after a few minutes as firefighters on the scene were able to control the quarter-acre fire.  

Flores said the forward progress of the fire was stopped at approximately 5:20 p.m. Firefighters stayed at the scene, ensuring the site was clear of any lingering embers.  

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added. 

