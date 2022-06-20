Firefighters stop 5-acre brush fire on Highway 14

Firefighters dispatched multiple units to stop a 5-acre brush fire Monday morning on Highway 14 south of Golden Valley Road, which also prompted the California Highway Patrol to issue a SIG alert for about two to three hours, according to law enforcement.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call at approximately 9:15 a.m. for possible smoke and flames off the northbound lanes of Highway 14, according to Fire Department Supervisor Aimy Velderrain. On arrival, firefighters witnessed a 1-acre hillside fire, which quickly grew to 5-acres, she added.

Multiple units were called to assist including seven engines and three helicopters, Velderrain said. The Fire Department requested traffic management assistance from CHP and to close down the fourth lane of the northbound lanes of Highway 14 near Placerita Canyon Road.

The third and second lanes on Highway 14 at Placerita Canyon Road were also closed down at approximately 9:25 a.m., according to CHP Newhall officer Peter Nicholson.

At 9:50 a.m., Fire Department personnel announced forward progress stopped on the 5-acre brush fire, said Velderrain. The fire was out at 10:20 a.m. CHP also issued a SIG alert for about two to three hours for the two and three lanes on northbound lanes on Highway 14 as firefighters finish clearing the hillside, Nicholson said.