Fourth of July Parade entries close at 5 p.m.

Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade.
Photo courtesy of Jessica Boyer.
Today is the last day to register for participation in the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade. 

Entries must be submitted by 5 p.m. via the parade website, SCVParade.com

Registration is open to non-commercial and commercial entries. Commercial entries must pay a fee of $225. 

The parade’s theme this year is “honoring our front-line personnel. Entries should reflect the theme to some degree.  

Registration is not required to watch the parade.  

The parade is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the Newhall roundabout near Hart Park and end at Dalbey Drive.  

