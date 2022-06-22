Fourth of July Parade entries close at 5 p.m.

Today is the last day to register for participation in the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade.

Entries must be submitted by 5 p.m. via the parade website, SCVParade.com.

Registration is open to non-commercial and commercial entries. Commercial entries must pay a fee of $225.

The parade’s theme this year is “honoring our front-line personnel.” Entries should reflect the theme to some degree.

Registration is not required to watch the parade.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the Newhall roundabout near Hart Park and end at Dalbey Drive.