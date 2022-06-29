Garcia congratulates service academy appointees

News release

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, hosted a reception recently to congratulate the military service academy appointees from California’s 25th Congressional District. Earlier this year, Garcia nominated a selection of high school students from the 25th District, and 10 of Garcia’s nominees have been appointed to military service academies.

“I loved being able to meet all of the outstanding military service academy appointees and their families,” said Garcia. “The honor of attending a military service academy comes with challenges, but these students have demonstrated the leadership and dedication necessary to succeed. As a U.S. Naval Academy alum, I know that this achievement did not come easily, and their families should be proud. These young leaders have a bright future ahead and I commend their allegiance to our nation.”

The Santa Clarita Valley appointees from California’s 25th District are:

• Emily Doi – Learning Post Academy – Santa Clarita – U.S. Military Academy.

• Austin Hernandez – Canyon High School – Santa Clarita – U.S. Military Academy.

• Benjamin Niednagel – William S. Hart High School – Santa Clarita – U.S. Air Force Academy.

• Leonardo Peltier-Salazar – Academy of the Canyons – Santa Clarita – U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

• Giorgio Simoncioni – Academy of the Canyons – Santa Clarita – U.S. Air Force Academy.