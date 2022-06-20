Gas line construction to prompt nightly closures for 12 weeks on McBean

News release

Starting Monday, June 27, Southern California Gas Co. crews will begin the installation of a new gas pipeline on the north side of Magic Mountain Parkway from Cheri Fleming Auto Center Drive to Fairways Drive, which will necessitate a roadway closure on McBean Parkway from Creekside Road to Magic Mountain Parkway. The project is anticipated to last until mid-October and will require the nightly closure of southbound McBean Parkway from Creekside Road to Magic Mountain Parkway.

SoCalGas will work on the pipeline replacement project during the evening hours of 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. to mitigate impacts on daytime and rush-hour traffic.

Southbound McBean Parkway will be closed nightly from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. between Creekside Road and Magic Mountain Parkway. Southbound traffic will be detoured to eastbound Creekside Road and Cheri Fleming Auto Center Drive before connecting with Magic Mountain Parkway.

Drivers are asked to be aware of construction crews and traffic delays and to plan their routes accordingly. Residents are also asked to reduce their speed through the construction zone.

All measures will be taken by SoCalGas to complete the project in a safe and timely manner. For questions or concerns, contact city of Santa Clarita Senior Public Works Inspector Kevin Viser at 661-286-4028 by email at [email protected].