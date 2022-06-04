Grammy-award winning producer, Stevenson Ranch resident returns to court

A Grammy-award winning producer and Stevenson Ranch resident accused of raping and/or sexually assaulting more than a dozen women returned to court on Friday.

Noel Fisher, 42, of Stevenson Ranch, was arrested in August of last year and has since seen 30 charges filed against him including forcible rape, assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, forcible oral copulation, sodomy by use of force and false imprisonment by violence.

He has been ordered to return on Sept. 9 for a pretrial hearing.

Fisher was ordered to stand trial after nearly a dozen alleged victims came forward during his preliminary hearing — where a judge hears whether there’s enough evidence for a defendant to stand trial.

Women testified that they had been locked in Fisher’s studio and he attempted to force himself on them, or that they had been forcibly raped in his vehicle while streetside in the city of Los Angeles, among other accusations.

Fisher is suspected of having committed at least two of his assaults at his Stevenson Ranch home.

He is being held at the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic in lieu of $6.29 million bail.