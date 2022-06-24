Man accused of sexually abusing child appears in court

A man accused of sexually abusing a child multiple times over a period of three years returned to court on Thursday, receiving a future date to appear once again.

The man, identified as Marino Daniele Giammarco, 32, of Saugus, was arrested on April 13, 2019, by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies and has been charged on suspicion of one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child and one count of committing lewd acts on a child.

He is scheduled to return to court once again Aug. 3 for a pretrial hearing. A pretrial hearing involves the judge, prosecution and defense convening in order to present evidence, documents and/or any other relevant materials/matters before the trial begins.

At the time of his 2019 arrest, Giammarco had been picked up on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon. However, it was at this time that the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office decided to move with the sex charges as opposed to the weapon offense.

Prosecutors say they learned and now allege that between Aug. 1, 2016, and April 8, 2019, Giammarco committed continuous sexual abuse on a child under the age of 14 and that he engaged in more than three “lewd and lascivious acts” on that child.

They also allege that on or about April 9, 2019, Giammarco committed a lewd act on the same child.

A few days after his arrest, he posted bail, which was set at $460,000, and was released from custody.