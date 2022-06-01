Man arrested on suspicion of making threats against Saugus High

A man was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of threatening his alma mater, Saugus High School, according to law enforcement officials.

The man, a 21-year-old Newhall resident, was said to have threatened the school but no weapons were found in his possession when deputies ultimately located him.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the arrest stems from school resource deputies being informed by school administrators that a verbal threat had been made toward the school by a former student.

“School resource officers contacted the disturbing party and conducted a school threat assessment,” said Arriaga, in an email sent to The Signal. “No weapons were located in the home. However, the suspect was arrested for criminal threats.”

He was booked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, remains in custody as of the publication of this story, and the investigation remains ongoing, Arriaga said.

He is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to L.A. County Sheriff’s Department arrest logs.