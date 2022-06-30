Man arrested on suspicion of oral copulation with a minor

A man was arrested and booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Monday on suspicion of oral copulation with a minor.

The man, identified as Roberto Zuniga, 42, of Fillmore, was arrested on at least one felonious charge and held in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to L.A. County Sheriff’s Department arrest logs.

No further information about the arrest was available.

Deputy Yoo of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau deferred comment to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Deputy Natalie Arriaga at the SCV Sheriff’s Station deferred comment to detectives at the Special Victims Bureau.

Special Victims Bureau detectives did not respond to The Signal’s request for comment as of the publication of this story.