Man arrested on suspicion of oral copulation with a minor

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A man was arrested and booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station  Monday on suspicion of oral copulation with a minor. 

The man, identified as Roberto Zuniga, 42, of Fillmore, was arrested on at least one felonious charge and held in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to L.A. County Sheriff’s Department arrest logs.  

No further information about the arrest was available.  

Deputy Yoo of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau deferred comment to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Deputy Natalie Arriaga at the SCV Sheriff’s Station deferred comment to detectives at the Special Victims Bureau.  

Special Victims Bureau detectives did not respond to The Signal’s request for comment as of the publication of this story.  

Caleb Lunetta

Caleb Lunetta

Caleb Lunetta covers government, criminal justice, education and breaking news for The Signal. He joined in Nov. 2018 and previously worked as a supply chain engineer in Veterans Affairs hospitals. He is a graduate of Cal State University, Northridge and a proud College of the Canyons Model United Nations alumnus. Have a story tip? Message him on Twitter (@lunettcaleb) or at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS