Man found dead in community pool identified

A man found dead in a community pool on Tuesday has been identified by officials at the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.

According to Sarah Ardalani, a spokeswoman for the Coroner’s Office, the man was identified as 82-year-old Newhall resident Jack Smith.

Reports at the time of the incident initially reported a possible drowning. However, that was later updated to indicate cardiac arrest, according to officials at the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The call was first reported at 5:40 p.m. in a community pool, near the 26000 block of Rainbow Glen Drive.