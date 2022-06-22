Man found dead in community pool identified

A man found dead in a community pool on Tuesday has been identified by officials at the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.  

According to Sarah Ardalani, a spokeswoman for the Coroner’s Office, the man was identified as 82-year-old Newhall resident Jack Smith.  

Reports at the time of the incident initially reported a possible drowning. However, that was later updated to indicate cardiac arrest, according to officials at the Los Angeles County Fire Department.  

The call was first reported at 5:40 p.m. in a community pool, near the 26000 block of Rainbow Glen Drive.  

Caleb Lunetta

Caleb Lunetta covers government, criminal justice, education and breaking news for The Signal. He joined in Nov. 2018 and previously worked as a supply chain engineer in Veterans Affairs hospitals. He is a graduate of Cal State University, Northridge and a proud College of the Canyons Model United Nations alumnus. Have a story tip? Message him on Twitter (@lunettcaleb) or at [email protected]

