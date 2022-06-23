Man wanted in connection to alleged identity theft case

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating a man believed to have used a stolen credit card at a number of local retail stores, amounting to hundreds of dollars’ worth of theft, according to officials.

“The suspect used the victim’s stolen credit card to purchase $667.45 worth of items from several retail stores in the area,” read a bulletin from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

According to officials, the thefts occurred at Turner’s Outdoorsman, Best Buy, Macy’s, Arco and Panda Express.

The thefts are said to have occurred on May 29.

Those with information about the suspect may contact the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and ask for Deputy Rubalcava at 661-287-5608.