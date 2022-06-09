NAMM names Impulse Music Co. among Top100 dealers

News release

The National Association of Music Merchants Foundation has named Impulse Music Co. as one of the Top100 Dealers in the world.

Impulse Music Co. was also voted first place in the category of “Best Online Engagement.”

Impulse’s social media manager and content creator, Leire Baztarrica, has been working with Impulse since May 2020.

“She has been the producer of 99% of the content shared on our social platforms,” said a statement released by the Canyon Country store. “We don’t outsource the images or designs from other creators, everything is in-house produced. She was incredibly consistent with posting since our opening in August 2020, making sure that new material was shared every day. Our following has been organically growing from around 800 in 2020 to 5,000-plus followers by June 2022.”

“As we transition into our new phase, where concerts happen more often and musicians are touring, our goal will be to create a safe stop for musicians along the way,” the statement said. “We have built a local community of musicians in this Los Angeles suburb. We have done this by hosting open mic nights, live shows, jam sessions, masterclasses, and more, which have become a big hit.”