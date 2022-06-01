Newhall School District announces new administrative staff

News release

With every one of its 10 campuses recognized as a California Distinguished School and a 2022 California Pivotal Practice (CAPP) Award Program winner for delivering creativity and innovation to meet COVID-19 challenges during the 2020-21 school year, Newhall School District is preparing to make a good thing even better in 2022-23 by strengthening its professional ranks with three new administrative hires.

“At Newhall School District, we know that to achieve success as a leader in education we need to nurture and promote outstanding staff members who are committed to providing superior learning to our students,” said Newhall School District Superintendent Jeff Pelzel. “That is why I am thrilled to announce the following new hires among our administrative staff.”

The district’s new assistant superintendent of instructional services is Kate Peattie, who has been with the district for 25 years. Her past career positions include teacher, assistant principal, principal, administrator of professional development, and most recently, the director of instruction, assessment and accountability.

Peattie, who played an active role in leading the Learning Support Teachers and Intervention teams in the district while implementing a district-wide model this year, said, “I am thrilled to continue the important work of the Newhall School District, ensuring that every child receives a high-quality education and setting them up for success in whatever they choose to do.” She has three sons who all attended Newhall district schools.

The district’s new director of instruction, assessment and accountability is Chad Rose. He is moving from his current position of learning recovery and instructional technology support administrator, which was new to the district this year, with its overall function designed to support school sites in making up for the gaps that may have formed during COVID-19 remote learning, and to support the integration of technology for instructional and engagement purposes. Prior to that, Rose was a site principal at the district’s Stevenson Ranch and Meadows campuses.

“I feel honored to be selected to serve the students and staff of the Newhall School District and look forward to being part of the continued growth of all students,” he said about his new role. Rose is married and has two daughters who both attended the Newhall district.

Tim Lankford will be stepping into the role of learning recovery and instructional technology support administrator in tandem with Rose’s transition. Lankford has served in the Newhall district as site principal of Newhall, Wiley Canyon, and, most recently, Stevenson Ranch schools.

With his wife, Lankford is raising two children who also attended the Newhall district. “I am very excited to have this opportunity to support the instructional needs of students and partner with the incredible staff and school communities in the Newhall School District by making a positive impact each and every day,” he said.