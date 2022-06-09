Newhall School District names four new principals

News release

The Newhall School District has announced four new principals for Wiley Canyon, Pico Canyon, Oak Hills and Peachland Elementary Schools. All of their assignments are effective July 1.

“We are excited about the superior leadership and organizational maturity these new principals have to offer Newhall School District,” said district Superintendent Jeff Pelzel. “I have no doubt that these individuals will be able to motivate teachers, administrative staff, students and parents at their respective schools toward success.”

Wiley Canyon Elementary School’s new principal is Marguerite Armstrong. Armstrong is currently the induction coordinator for the Santa Clarita Valley Induction Program, but has also been an assistant principal at several schools and taught for more than 20 years in the Newhall district and other districts. She has experience in Title One as well as non-Title schools, was a Newhall district writing trainer, and has coached staff in various roles. Armstrong is a mom of two children who attended Newhall School District schools.

“I am excited for this opportunity to serve the staff, students and families of Wiley Canyon Elementary,” Armstrong said. “My commitment is to ensure that every child is provided with an impactful educational experience where academic excellence and social-emotional wellness are the priority. I look forward to collaborating with all stakeholders to further enhance a thriving community of young scholars.”

The new Pico Canyon Elementary School principal is Michele Krantz. She is a seasoned veteran, having served as a junior high principal at La Mesa and Rancho Pico junior highs, and worked at the district office in the William S. Hart Union High School District for more than 20 years. Kranz’s two children attended Newhall School District schools. She knows the community of Pico Canyon and says she will work tirelessly to continue the structures and systems already in place at a high-performing school. She is excited to work closely with the Pico Canyon community and build relationships with families from kindergarten through sixth grade.

“I can’t wait to get to know our Pico staff and families, and to become a part of all of the wonderful traditions for which Pico is known,” Kranz said.

Oak Hills Elementary’s new principal is Jarrod Henry, who comes to the Newhall district from the Saugus Union School District, where he currently serves at Bridgeport Elementary. He has taught for 21 years in second through sixth grades and has been an administrator at various Saugus schools. Henry is a lifelong Santa Clarita Valley resident and loves spending time with his daughter making memories at the beach and playing basketball.

“I am extremely excited for the opportunity to begin my journey as principal in the Newhall School District,” Henry said, “and I can’t wait to begin building relationships with the students, parents and staff members that comprise the Oak Hills Elementary family.”

Peachland Elementary boasts Katrina Stroh as its new principal. Stroh is currently the assistant principal at Newhall. She also served as Distance Learning Academy administrator, Extended School Year administrator, and will be the co-administrator this summer for Newhall Elementary’s LEAP summer program. Stroh was a district instructional coach and taught at various grade levels in the Newhall School District.

Stroh shared her feelings about her new position at Peachland, as well as the district, saying, “The Newhall School District is well-known for its excellent and dedicated employees. I am honored to have this leadership opportunity and to be a part of ensuring that all students received a high-quality educational experience while at Peachland Elementary. It is important to me that we view all students as ‘our students,’ and address both their academic and social-emotional needs.”

Stroh, whose husband is also a Santa Clarita educator who has taught physical education for more than 20 years, boasts that their own two children attended grades K-6 in the Newhall district, which prepared them well for their journey to the Hart district.