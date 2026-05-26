Trump OKs emergency funds for OC chemical incident 

By Jack Phillips

Contributing Writer

President Donald Trump’s administration has approved federal emergency funding for California after it was requested by Gov. Gavin Newsom in response to a potential chemical disaster in Orange County, according to the governor’s office.

The funding approval came on Monday after a request from Newsom’s office, which said it would allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide support “to the more than 785 state and local personnel working around the clock” responding to a compromised chemical tank in Garden Grove, located near Los Angeles.

“Residents are urged to continue following local emergency guidance and evacuation orders — which remain in place — while response operations continue,” Newsom’s office said in a Monday post on X.

A separate statement on Newsom’s website said that the state had requested emergency funding from the Trump administration and had mobilized hazardous materials (HAZMAT) personnel.

A statement from FEMA said that Trump signed a measure that authorizes the disaster relief agency to “coordinate all federal disaster response efforts to alleviate the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population and to provide appropriate assistance to save lives, to protect property, public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe” in response to the request.

FEMA is also allowed to provide equipment and resources to deal with any impacts related to the emergency, it said.

It comes as officials lifted an evacuation order on Monday for some of the people who live near the tank. While there’s no longer a risk of a major explosion at the GKN Aerospace Transparency Systems plant, there’s still a chance for a smaller blast or a fire, Orange County Fire Authority Division Chief Craig Covey said during a news conference.

An overnight evaluation of the tank containing 6,000 to 7,000 gallons of methyl methacrylate, which is highly flammable, showed a reduction of pressure inside the tank thanks to a crack that was discovered on Sunday, officials said.

The chemical can irritate the lungs, eyes and skin, and in high doses cause more severe respiratory issues, the Environmental Protection Agency said in a hazard summary.

Officials began ordering residents of Garden Grove, 26 miles southeast of Los Angeles, to evacuate their homes on May 21 after the tank overheated. By the weekend, about 50,000 residents had been told to leave.

GKN Aerospace, which owns the plant, is a British company that manufactures parts for military and commercial aircraft. The company released an apology on its website.

“We apologize for the ongoing disruption this incident is causing and our priority remains its safe resolution, so that residents can return to their homes as quickly as possible,” the company’s statement said.

So far, there has been no known leak of chemicals into the air or ground, confirmed by health and environmental officials, according to Newsom’s website. On May 25, fire authorities in Orange County said a catastrophic explosion risk was eliminated as the tank was able to cool down.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.