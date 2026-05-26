Deputies: Man arrested on suspicion of two felonies 

A 35-year-old Newhall man was arrested on suspicion of two felonies after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station patrolling deputies conducted a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle on Lost Canyon Road and Via Princessa just after midnight Tuesday, according to an official with the station.

Deputies saw the vehicle had an expired registration by a year, said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the station during a phone call Tuesday morning.

During an investigation, deputies found pepper spray in the suspect’s vehicle. Upon further investigation, deputies learned the man had a prior arrest on suspicion of felony battery, Miller said.

Miller added that deputies noticed the serial numbers on the pepper spray were tampered with, prompting the deputies to arrest the man on suspicion of being a felon in possession of pepper spray and felony altered pepper spray.

He is in custody being held with no bail as of the publication of this story, Miller said.