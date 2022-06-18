One transported to hospital after two-vehicle, light post collision

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to a two-vehicle collision Friday evening, resulting in one person being transported to a nearby hospital and damage to a city light post.

According to Fire Department supervising dispatcher Michael Pittman, paramedics were called for a traffic incident on 20967 Judah Lane in Santa Clarita at approximately 7:19 p.m. The two-vehicle collision resulted in a city light being knocked down and hanging on a power line.

Pittman said paramedics examined the occupants of the vehicles. Paramedics were seen transporting one person to a nearby hospital for further medical assistance.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were called to the scene to help manage traffic and assist the occupants of the two vehicles. Southern California Edison Co. Workers were later on the scene to inspect the city light post.