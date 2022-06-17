PHOTO ESSAY: A fairytale return

Santa Clarita Ballet Academy makes return to live performances with “Cinderella”
The Santa Clarita Ballet Company returned to the stage for its rendition of “Cinderella” at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia on Saturday for the first time in person since the pandemic began.
The cast included a diverse group of ballet dancers ranging from young children to graduating Santa Clarita Ballet seniors along with guest artists including Raydel Caceres, who played The Prince, and Sidney Haefs, who played Cinderella.
Corrine Glover, the executive director, and Carol Guidry, the artistic director, addressed the crowd prior to the show to express how grateful they are to have live performances once again.