PHOTO ESSAY: A fairytale return

Santa Clarita Ballet Academy makes return to live performances with “Cinderella”

Cinderella, played by Sidney Haefs, and The Prince, played by Raydel Caceres, perform their ballet routine during Act II of ‘Cinderella,’ presented by The Santa Clarita Ballet Company, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia, Calif., on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

The Santa Clarita Ballet Company returned to the stage for its rendition of “Cinderella” at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia on Saturday for the first time in person since the pandemic began.

The cast included a diverse group of ballet dancers ranging from young children to graduating Santa Clarita Ballet seniors along with guest artists including Raydel Caceres, who played The Prince, and Sidney Haefs, who played Cinderella.

Corrine Glover, the executive director, and Carol Guidry, the artistic director, addressed the crowd prior to the show to express how grateful they are to have live performances once again.

The Wicked Stepsisters, played by Katie Triandos, left, and Sienna Hahn, right, along with the Stepmother, played by Tawny Gentry Clement, pull Cinderella, played by Sidney Haefs, in different directions during Act I. Chris Torres/The Signal

The Summer Fairy, played by Kira Gilliam, is awaken by her fairies during Act I. Chris Torres/The Signal

Cinderella, played by Sidney Haefs, is lifted in the air by The Prince, played by Raydel Caceres, during Act II. Chris Torres/The Signal

Cinderella, played by Sidney Haefs, performs her ballet routine during Act I. Chris Torres/The Signal

The Elves, played by Lily Rose, Zadie Wilcox, and Ava-Rae Crisci, perform during Act I. Chris Torres/The Signal

Cinderella, played by Sidney Haefs, is greeted by the Fairy Godmother, played by Riley Robes, and the Fairy Godmother Attendants during Act I. Chris Torres/The Signal

Guest dancer, Jeremiah Bernal, dances with The Courtiers for their performances on stage during Act III Scene One. Chris Torres/The Signal

The Dance Instructor, played by Joe Seely, reacts to the dancing of the Wicked Stepsisters to the Stepmother, played by Tawny Gentry Clement, during Act I. Chris Torres/The Signal

The Prince, played by Raydel Caceres, performs his solo as he looks for Cinderella during Act III Scene One. Chris Torres/The Signal

The Court Jesters stand while the Prince makes his entrance during Act II. Chris Torres/The Signal

The Prince, played by Raydel Caceres, performs his ballet routine surrounded by the Courtiers during Act II. Chris Torres/The Signal

The Courtiers perform while the Prince makes his entrance during Act II. Chris Torres/The Signal

The Prince, played by Raydel Caceres, left, interacts with the Courtiers during Act II. Chris Torres/The Signal