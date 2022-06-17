PHOTO ESSAY: A fairytale return

The Prince, played by Raydel Caceres, left, and Cinderella, played by Sidney Haefs, pose at the end of their ballet routine during Act II of ‘Cinderella,’ presented by The Santa Clarita Ballet Company, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia, Calif., on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Santa Clarita Ballet Academy makes return to live performances with “Cinderella”

Cinderella, played by Sidney Haefs, and The Prince, played by Raydel Caceres, perform their ballet routine during Act II of ‘Cinderella,’ presented by The Santa Clarita Ballet Company, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia, Calif., on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

The Santa Clarita Ballet Company returned to the stage for its rendition of “Cinderella” at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia on Saturday for the first time in person since the pandemic began.  

The cast included a diverse group of ballet dancers ranging from young children to graduating Santa Clarita Ballet seniors along with guest artists including Raydel Caceres, who played The Prince, and Sidney Haefs, who played Cinderella.  

Corrine Glover, the executive director, and Carol Guidry, the artistic director, addressed the crowd prior to the show to express how grateful they are to have live performances once again.  

The Wicked Stepsisters, played by Katie Triandos, left, and Sienna Hahn, right, along with the Stepmother, played by Tawny Gentry Clement, pull Cinderella, played by Sidney Haefs, in different directions during Act I. Chris Torres/The Signal
The Summer Fairy, played by Kira Gilliam, is awaken by her fairies during Act I. Chris Torres/The Signal
  • Cinderella, played by Sidney Haefs, is lifted in the air by The Prince, played by Raydel Caceres, during Act II. Chris Torres/The Signal
  • Cinderella, played by Sidney Haefs, performs her ballet routine during Act I. Chris Torres/The Signal
The Elves, played by Lily Rose, Zadie Wilcox, and Ava-Rae Crisci, perform during Act I. Chris Torres/The Signal
Cinderella, played by Sidney Haefs, is greeted by the Fairy Godmother, played by Riley Robes, and the Fairy Godmother Attendants during Act I. Chris Torres/The Signal
Guest dancer, Jeremiah Bernal, dances with The Courtiers for their performances on stage during Act III Scene One. Chris Torres/The Signal
The Dance Instructor, played by Joe Seely, reacts to the dancing of the Wicked Stepsisters to the Stepmother, played by Tawny Gentry Clement, during Act I. Chris Torres/The Signal
The Prince, played by Raydel Caceres, performs his solo as he looks for Cinderella during Act III Scene One. Chris Torres/The Signal
The Court Jesters stand while the Prince makes his entrance during Act II. Chris Torres/The Signal
The Prince, played by Raydel Caceres, performs his ballet routine surrounded by the Courtiers during Act II. Chris Torres/The Signal
The Courtiers perform while the Prince makes his entrance during Act II. Chris Torres/The Signal
The Prince, played by Raydel Caceres, left, interacts with the Courtiers during Act II. Chris Torres/The Signal
The Prince, played by Raydel Caceres, left, and Cinderella, played by Sidney Haefs, pose at the end of their ballet routine during Act II. Chris Torres/The Signal
Chris Torres

Chris Torres

Chris Torres is a staff photographer and writer for the Signal. Before joining the Signal in November of 2021, he served as Editor-in-Chief of The Daily Sundial at Cal State Northridge in 2020 and Editor-in-Chief of The RoundUp News at Pierce College in 2019. He also graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Journalism with an emphasis in photojournalism and documentary photography. You can contact him at [email protected] Twitter: @chris_t_torres Instagram:@chris.t.torres

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS