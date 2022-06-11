Robert Lamoureux | Help! The condo’s patio is a mess!

Question: Hi Robert, remember me? Bill from the Vistas condos. I hope you’re doing well. I have an issue I would like your professional opinion on. My Dad owns a rental condo at Sienna Villas in Valencia, and we are about to upgrade the interior of the unit — a complete gut and renew.

My brother is in charge and when he did an evaluation of the project, he realized that the patio is a horrible mess. My Dad doesn’t recall looking at the patio before purchasing it, so he was unaware of the problems.

It appears someone came after the building was finished and altered the deck with tiles and the long step down that you see. Do you have any suggestions as to what to do to make this a more usable space to enjoy the patio?

We are looking at about $30,000 to redo the unit before touching the deck, so we can’t really spend a lot, but something needs to be done. Can you give me a few names of local guys that can demo this and replace it with something more appealing? BTW, I read your column every week and appreciate your advice. Thanks, Bill

Answer: William, thank you for being a loyal reader. The tile is way past its life expectancy as I can tell in the pictures. The way I see it would be to tear out the entire landing, step and tiles. Concrete the area in. Then install two new steps just in front of the slider to give the patio more room.

This would allow him to have a patio table for guests. As I can see there is no room for a table at this time. You would need to hire a concrete guy if this is the way you want to go, unless you have that ability.