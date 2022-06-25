Robert Lamoureux | The shocking truth about two-pronged outlets

Question: Hi Robert. My sister recently bought an older house with two-prong outlets throughout. Can you use a two-prong to three-prong adapter and be safe? Or do you need to upgrade a two-prong outlet to a GFCI outlet instead? What do you recommend? Thanks in advance.

— Elisa

Answer: Elisa, in a perfect world I would say you can’t use it this way. This is grandfathered in and yes, use an adapter to do the transition preferably on a temporary basis. When you have the resources, I would recommend that you have the receptacles changed out by a certified electrician. The third opening is the ground. It is there for safety reasons, which is why I recommend they be changed as soon as possible.