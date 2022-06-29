Santa Clarita Artists Association unveils mural, ‘Art Happens Here’

The Santa Clarita Artists Association recently unveiled its new mural, “Art Happens Here,” at the organization’s Old Town Newhall art gallery.

Detail of the mural in Newhall during the Mural Project Dedication ceremony held in Newhall on Friday, 062422. Dan Watson/The Signal

“Art Happens Here” features many Santa Clarita Valley staples such as the Oak of the Golden Dream, Hart Park bison and roaring hills of the valley, and is representative of the entire community. It also showcases the many mediums of art present in the community from photography to sketch art, to painting.

Detail of the mural in Newhall during the Mural Project Dedication ceremony held in Newhall on Friday, 062422.

The title of the mural is what the association wanted to showcase – that art happens here in Santa Clarita.

“(A)rt happens here and I thank you so much for painting a sign that says so because it’s true,” said city Arts Commission Chair Susan Shapiro.

It was also a tool to bring attention to the association’s gallery.

“It was a way (of) how do we bring people’s attention that we have this gallery,” said mural committee member Charlotte Mullich.

The Mural Project Team poses for photos with their certificates during the Mural Project Dedication ceremony held in Newhall on Friday, 062422. Dan Watson/The Signal

The mural was a huge collaboration project for the members of the Santa Clarita Artists Association and has been two and a half years in the making. Fourteen members were involved in producing the final product.

“It’s going to capture young artists’ imagination and get them involved,” said Mayor Laurene Weste. “We’re gonna have the next generation of artists that will be able to see they grew from these seeds and that’s what we want. […] If they see this and it triggers them to get involved, you have done an amazing thing.”

“Art Happens Here” is located at 22508 6th St., Santa Clarita.