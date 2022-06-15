Santa Clarita Salvation Army bids farewell to Moore

News release

The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps is bidding a fond farewell to Envoy Laura Ann- Bloom Moore. With a total of 11 years with the Salvation Army, eight here in Santa Clarita, Moore is taking an assignment at the Salvation Army Minneapolis Parkview Corps.

“It has been a true blessing to share my ministry and God’s love through the Santa Clarita Valley Corps,” said Moore. “Helping to grow this corps with my late husband (Jerry Bloom) and seeing all the people we have been able to help over the years will stay with me forever.”

Jerry and Laura began their ministry in Santa Clarita in 2014. They grew the corps from a small space in a strip mall, to the larger facility where it is currently located on Lyons Avenue. Some of the many services they provided include a food pantry, homeless services, Bible study group, women’s group, Sunday worship, recovery meetings and much more. The couple had a strong connection with the recovery community, and both spent time volunteering and working at the nearby Canoga Park Adult Rehabilitation Center. After Jerry lost his battle with cancer on April 18, 2020, Laura carried on his mission and was promoted to officer in charge of the Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps.

Throughout the months of the pandemic, she did her best to keep essential services going, serving food to those in need, visiting people at the recovery program and continuing the popular Sunday morning worship services.

“I was able to offer Sunday service online, from my home,” Moore said. “I would stream the services on Facebook and people from across the country would tune in, sometimes there would be thousands of people watching. Knowing that I was still able to bring God’s love to so many, when they needed it most, was a blessing.”

Moore’s final service at the Santa Clarita Corps is scheduled Sunday, June 26, at 11 a.m. The service will be offered in person from the Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps Community Center at 22935 Lyons Ave. and will also be streamed on Facebook, @tsascv.

“Laura has made a true and lasting impact with the Santa Clarita Corps,” said Advisory Board President Liz Seipel. “We thank her for her dedication, leadership and friendship and wish her the best of luck with her new endeavor. Minneapolis is lucky to have her.”

Following Moore’s departure, Majors Warren and Dixie Dabis will serve as pro-tem for the month of July. Starting Aug. 3, Capt. Rafael Viana will take the lead of the Santa Clarita Corps as officer-in-charge.

The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps offers a wide range of programs to local people in need. They help with food, clothing, essential items, homelessness, holiday assistance, addiction resources, aid in disaster recovery and provide resources and services for seniors. If you would like to learn more or donate, visit SCVSalvationArmy.org.