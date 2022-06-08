SCV gardening class set for Saturday

News release

Water is not the only element needed to help your trees, plants and veggies grow. The health of your plants depends on the soil they’re planted in and the fertilizer you use to help them grow. You can learn more in the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s free virtual gardening class, “Managing Soils & Fertilizers in the SCV,” on Saturday at 9 a.m.

This class focuses on soils found in the SCV, which one you have in your yard, and the best fertilizers for your landscape to help set up your trees, plants and veggies for success.

The class will cover why having healthy soil and managing fertilizer is key to your landscape’s well-being from John Windsor, a certified arborist and California certified nurseryman.

“The Soils and Fertilizers class provides information about plant nutrition and building healthy soils in the landscape,” said Tim Wheeler, owner and head instructor of The Wheeler Co. “These are critical elements in improving drought tolerance of plant material and optimizing landscape water efficiency.”

Attendees can expect the class to last about an hour, followed by a question-and-answer session. If you missed the live course, all presentations are recorded and available for viewing on the agency’s website one week after the class.

The gardening classes are free, but attendees must register before the event. To register for the Managing Soils & Fertilizers in the SCV class or to view the 2022 class schedule, visit yourscvwater.com/gardening-classes/.