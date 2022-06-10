SCV Sheriff’s Station accepting applications for Deputy Explorer Program

News release  

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is now accepting applications for the Explorer Program. 

The Deputy Explorer Program is a career development and educational program, open to young adults ages 14-20. Its purpose is to provide training and experiences that assist young adults in becoming more responsible, compassionate, independent and self-confident, while serving as a volunteer in their communities. 

Requirements needed: GPA of 2.0 or higher; no serious criminal record/probation; must pass drug screening; and, must submit to a background check. 

The Explorer Academy will be co-ran with Lancaster and Palmdale deputies, and will start early September 2022 for 18 consecutive weeks at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station (exact date to be determined).  

For an application, or questions about the program, email Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station Deputy Kabrina Borbon at [email protected] The deadline to drop off applications at the SCV Sheriff’s Station is July 30. 

