SCVi graduates walk toward their future

Santa Clarita Valley International hosts commencement ceremony for the class of 2022

Pictures of children passed on screens inside Higher Vision Church, and each of those children, now grown, sat in the center of their high school graduation ceremony.

Would those children in the pictures ever think they would be high school seniors graduating and preparing for the next years of their lives? Maybe not the kids, but these Santa Clarita Valley International seniors could.

Advisory Council Ambassador President, Marc Robles, speaks to the crowd on stage during the President’s Speech to kick off the SCVi Class of 2022 Graduation at Higher Vision Church in Valencia, Calif., on Friday, June 10, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

SCVi hosted its commencement ceremony for the class of 2022 at Higher Vision Church in Valencia. Parents, family and friends cheered as their graduates walked and danced toward the stage.

“During our four years of high school our time here felt like a roller coaster, from Zoom classes at the beginning of the pandemic to hybrid learning and this year transitioning back to in-person school,” said Marc Robles, advisory council ambassador president and graduating senior.

“[Coming back] suddenly felt foreign to us. It was as if we started our freshman year all over again. Although we never knew what would be thrown at us next, experience made us grow,” Robles said. “Eventually, we adapted to the normality of in-person school, and we worked to get to this moment tonight, my fellow graduates. Tonight, we graduate.”

Shannon Barragan, left, and her daughter Emily, speak to the crowd on stage during Shannon’s invocation speech to kick off the SCVi Class of 2022 Graduation at Higher Vision Church in Valencia, Calif., on Friday, June 10, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Shannon Barragan, SCVi parent and iLEAD director of technology, gave an invocation to mark the occasion in honor of the graduates and attendees.

“We have to acknowledge these graduates and what they’ve accomplished by being here tonight,” Barragan said. “Class of ‘22, you make your mark in the world in whatever way you choose to make it. We, your parents and your staff family, we are so proud of you.”

“Know that you are enough and perfect in this moment and all future moments.”

Cheryl Sena, founding facilitator, presented the SCVi Founder Recognition to senior Katelyn Triandos, who then presented additional Founders’ Awards to Emily Barragan, Zen Bey, Marcus Doyle, Sam Grossinger, Abigail Mracek, Luke Rigdon and Sam Wachter.

SCVi staff honor students who have attended SCVi from kindergarten to 12th grade with Founders’ Awards.

Emily Barragan and her mother, Shannon, take the traditional class selfie on stage after Shannon gave her invocation speech to kick off the SCVi Class of 2022 Graduation at Higher Vision Church in Valencia, Calif., on Friday, June 10, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Seniors Cassidy Babbitt, senior from iLEAD Online, Milton Taylor, senior from SCVi Innovations, and Gabrielle Gomez, senior from SCVi, gave their class speeches.

Babbitt, in the words of Taylor Swift, told her class, “No matter what happens in life. being good to people is a wonderful legacy.” She also reminded everyone to live life with no regrets and to take advantage of opportunities that may cross their paths.

Taylor said the class of 2022 is one the greatest because as they are still overcoming COVID-19, each graduate continues to survive and stay safe to be at graduation. In his opening, Taylor introduced himself as an actor who aspires to be one of the most well-known actors of all time.

“You need to have a great mindset once you leave here today,” Taylor said. “I want to be the greatest actor. I have people who don’t support me, but I’m still giving it my all for my dream. You always need to dedicate 100% to your dreams. You better believe in yourself.”

Gomez read a poem honoring the graduating class and looking forward to the future. After the three speeches, there was a class performance by the SCVi music club, a testimonial video and eventually graduates walked the stage toward their futures.

Graduating senior Milton Taylor of SCVi Innovations gestures to his family as he gives his class speech during the SCVi Class of 2022 Graduation at Higher Vision Church in Valencia, Calif., on Friday, June 10, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

The graduating students clap after Marc Robles, the Advisory Council Ambassador President, gave his President’s Speech during the SCVi Class of 2022 Graduation at Higher Vision Church in Valencia, Calif., on Friday, June 10, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Graduating senior Gabrielle Gomez of SCVi gestures smiles as she gives her class speech during the SCVi Class of 2022 Graduation at Higher Vision Church in Valencia, Calif., on Friday, June 10, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal