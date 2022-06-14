Sheriff’s motorcycle deputy sent to hospital after traffic collision

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s motorcycle deputy was involved in a traffic collision during traffic enforcement Tuesday morning in Saugus, sheriff’s officials said.

According to Deputy Liza Melgar, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the incident occurred around 9:27 a.m. on Copper Hill Drive and Tupelo Ridge Road. Melgar did not know the cause of the crash as of Tuesday before noon.

“(The) deputy was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his moderate injuries,” Melgar wrote in an email to The Signal. “The incident is being investigated by traffic detectives.”