Sheriff’s motorcycle deputy sent to hospital after traffic collision

A crashed Los Angeles County sheriff’s motorcycle is the result of a traffic collision that occurred during a deputy’s traffic enforcement Tuesday morning on Copper Hill Drive and Tupelo Ridge Road in Saugus. Dan Watson / The Signal
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s motorcycle deputy was involved in a traffic collision during traffic enforcement Tuesday morning in Saugus, sheriff’s officials said. 

According to Deputy Liza Melgar, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the incident occurred around 9:27 a.m. on Copper Hill Drive and Tupelo Ridge Road. Melgar did not know the cause of the crash as of Tuesday before noon. 

“(The) deputy was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his moderate injuries,” Melgar wrote in an email to The Signal. “The incident is being investigated by traffic detectives.” 

Michael Picarella is a features writer and general assignment reporter for The Signal. He joined the staff in Feb. 2022 and previously worked as a columnist, features writer and beat reporter for The Acorn newspaper group in northern Los Angeles and Ventura counties. He’s a graduate of the Academy of Art in San Francisco with a degree in screenwriting. Additionally, Picarella has written and directed two feature films, and he’s the author of two books, one being a collection of stories from his award-winning family humor column, “Family Men Don’t Wear Name Brands.” Email him at [email protected]

