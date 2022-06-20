Time and Space exhibit at SCAA gallery

News release

Santa Clarita Artists Association is hosting a new exhibit titled “Time and Space.”

Art featuring the passage of time (age, places of new, young and old) will be on display from Friday through July 31. A reception is scheduled featuring the artists 5-8 p.m. Friday and the public is invited.

The following artists will be exhibiting: Pat Thayer, Laurie Morgan, Patty O’Hearn, Mardi Georgio, Susan Contreras, Mike Farrell, Sandy Fisher, Margaret Raab, Olga Kaczmar, Rosanne Haddad, Charlotte Mullich, Gloria Cassidy, Meryl Goudey, Rene Smoller and Annetta Becker.

The SCAA gallery is located at 22508 Sixth St., Newhall. For more information, visit www.santaclaritaartists.org.