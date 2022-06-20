Time and Space exhibit at SCAA gallery

"Model T" by Olga Kaczmar
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

News release 

Santa Clarita Artists Association is hosting a new exhibit titled “Time and Space.” 

Art featuring the passage of time (age, places of new, young and old) will be on display from Friday through July 31. A reception is scheduled featuring the artists 5-8 p.m. Friday and the public is invited. 

The following artists will be exhibiting: Pat Thayer, Laurie Morgan, Patty O’Hearn, Mardi Georgio, Susan Contreras, Mike Farrell, Sandy Fisher, Margaret Raab, Olga Kaczmar, Rosanne Haddad, Charlotte Mullich, Gloria Cassidy, Meryl Goudey, Rene Smoller and Annetta Becker.  

The SCAA gallery is located at 22508 Sixth St., Newhall. For more information, visit www.santaclaritaartists.org. 

“Musical Memories” by Pat Thayer
“Steampunked at 4 a.m.” by Rene Smoller
“A Pair of Quinces on a chest” by Rosanne Haddad
“Playful in the Air” by Mardi Georgio
News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS