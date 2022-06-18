Two transported to hospital in vehicle collision

First responders attend to the woman driver of a Saturn SUV that collided with a Toyota Corolla that Overturned off the side of the road on State Route 126 at Wolcott Way on Saturday. California Highway patrol Officers on the scene reported two persons transported by ambulance. 061822. Dan Watson/The Signal
Two people were transported to the hospital following a two-car collision at Wolcott Way and Henry Mayo Drive in Valencia at approximately 1 p.m., according to Ed Pickett, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. 

According to Officer Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol, one vehicle went into the dirt embankment and into some vegetation. Reports at the scene say the vehicle overturned.  

Pickett said initial CHP reports said someone was trapped in their vehicle; however, when firefighters and paramedics arrived on scene, no one was trapped.  

The cause of the crash or the extent of the persons’ involved injuries are not known at the time of this publication. 

Trevor Morgan

