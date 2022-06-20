Vehicle pursuit from Sylmar passes through Santa Clarita

California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles Police Department authorities were led on a vehicle pursuit that passed through Santa Clarita Saturday night.

According to Officer Matthew Cruz of the Los Angeles Police Department, LAPD was in pursuit of a red Toyota Prius for a possible DUI at approximately 10:31 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Hubbard and Envoy Street in Sylmar.

Cruz said once the pursuit vehicle was in the Santa Clarita area, LAPD Mission division terminated their pursuit and notified CHP, where they took over at 10:47 p.m.

A video from NBC news chopper 4 showed the vehicle traveling at high speeds through Golden Valley Road, Centre Point Parkway and Reuther Avenue in Canyon Country.

CHP Officer Peter Nicholson said CHP was canceled due to the vehicle’s speed being “too dangerous.”

“The helicopter got low on fuel and the vehicle blacked out, meaning it turned off its lights and continued to speed so they lost it,” Nicholson said.