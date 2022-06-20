Vehicle pursuit from Sylmar passes through Santa Clarita

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles Police Department authorities were led on a vehicle pursuit that passed through Santa Clarita Saturday night. 

According to Officer Matthew Cruz of the Los Angeles Police Department, LAPD was in pursuit of a red Toyota Prius for a possible DUI at approximately 10:31 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Hubbard and Envoy Street in Sylmar.    

Cruz said once the pursuit vehicle was in the Santa Clarita area, LAPD Mission division terminated their pursuit and notified CHP, where they took over at 10:47 p.m.  

A video from NBC news chopper 4 showed the vehicle traveling at high speeds through Golden Valley Road, Centre Point Parkway and Reuther Avenue in Canyon Country. 

CHP Officer Peter Nicholson said CHP was canceled due to the vehicle’s speed being “too dangerous.”  

“The helicopter got low on fuel and the vehicle blacked out, meaning it turned off its lights and continued to speed so they lost it,” Nicholson said.  

Chris Torres

Chris Torres

Chris Torres is a staff photographer and writer for the Signal. Before joining the Signal in November of 2021, he served as Editor-in-Chief of The Daily Sundial at Cal State Northridge in 2020 and Editor-in-Chief of The RoundUp News at Pierce College in 2019. He also graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Journalism with an emphasis in photojournalism and documentary photography. You can contact him at [email protected] Twitter: @chris_t_torres Instagram:@chris.t.torres

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS