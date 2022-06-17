What Temperature Should I Set My Air Conditioner In Summer?

When it’s hot outside, no one enjoys it. Thanks to air conditioners that make the ambiance loving. But have you ever thought about what temperature you should set in your air conditioners?

The US Department of Energy recommends that you should set your air conditioner to seventy-eight degrees Fahrenheit for the year’s hottest days.

While there isn’t a single number that applies to everyone, the DOE (US Department of Energy) does have a suggestion, which we’ll go over in more detail here.

There are several ways to obtain the ideal temperature for your preferences, whether you want to save money on your utility bill or achieve a delightful combination or both. Read on to figure out what temperature your air conditioner should be set.

The Ideal Temperature

In the summer, it’s more challenging to set the temperature just right at night. We suggest setting the temperature four-degree higher than your daytime setting if you can sleep comfortably in a warm room. On the other hand, many people like to sleep in a cold room and may opt to lower the smart thermostat rather than raise it at night. According to research, summertime sleeping temperatures should be between 60° and 67°F.

It’s a good idea to close the windows in the morning to keep the cool air inside. You can also run fans in the bedrooms to circulate the air and maintain the rest of the house at a steady temperature while you sleep.

Temperatures That Are Safest For Animals And Plants

If you have pets or other living creatures in your house, remember to adjust the AC’s temperature that suits them. Most plants and animals can thrive in temperatures higher than those of people. However, if you’re going to be away from home for an extended period and your pets are in your house, don’t switch off your air conditioner. But be sure to ensure all the safety measures are in place in case of any short-circuit. Also, see if your pets or plants can tolerate the current temperature setting.

Most canines require a temperature of no more than 82 degrees Fahrenheit. If your dog has a thick coat, such as a husky, they may prefer a temperature below 75 degrees. On the other hand, Cats tend to be more warm-blooded and can tolerate temperatures as high as eighty-five degrees Fahrenheit. You should research the preferred temperature of any other animal you have in your home. The same can be said for plants. Most plants will suffer if the temperature inside the house rises above 80 degrees, yet others thrive in such conditions. So, before setting the temperature of your house, it’s recommended to know about the suitable temperature for all the living things residing in your home.

The Best Temperature For Reducing Energy Usage

Setting the smart thermostat to a comfortable temperature isn’t only about making sure everyone in the house is warm and about keeping the utility bills lower.

An air conditioner can consume a significant amount of electricity. If you don’t want to waste energy or have huge power bills, set your smart thermostat appropriately. Setting the right temperature can save a significant amount of energy.

The less energy your smart thermostat uses, the higher the setting you choose. As a result of the shorter runtime, you save more money in the long run, and turning off your air conditioner ultimately saves even more money. It’s a common misconception that turning your air conditioner off for a few hours during the day wastes energy because your system will have to work harder to chill your home by a few degrees. This popular misconception, however, is untrue.

It’s best to set a temperature of 78 degrees to save money while maintaining a reasonable comfort level. With this, you get the best of both worlds: cooling comfort and energy savings. It’s even better if you choose a smart thermostat. With it, you can set the temperature of your cooling system to a comfort level while you’re away from the house.

What Temperature Should You Prefer For The Best Humidity Control In Your Home?

If you live in an area with a lot of humidity, you may be in danger of mold and mildew because of the excess moisture in your home. Other problems associated with humidity, such as peeling paint and rotting wood, are something most of us would prefer to avoid. An air conditioner is a blessing in disguise because it can reduce humidity.

Indoor humidity levels should be between 30% and 50%. A humidistat, which is often included in humidifiers, can keep tabs on the relative humidity in your home. A hygrometer (used to measure the water vapor) may be purchased for roughly $20 from most hardware stores or online stores. This will help you know the moisture level in your house.

Generally speaking, the best way to maintain a comfortable humidity level is to raise your smart thermostat as high as possible.

This Summer, Make Your House As Cozy As Possible!

Despite the rising price of air conditioners and the environmental impact, they are still essential for keeping your home cool in the summer.

There’s no excuse to put it off any longer to save money on your air conditioning. It’s time to get started. But how do you maintain the right temperature? A smart thermostat can help you with this. These devices will allow you to set the temperature from your mobile phone. They can automatically keep the temperature as per the outside weather and also enable you to keep a tab on your energy consumption.