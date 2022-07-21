Brad Paisley to headline ‘Boots & Brews’ in SCV

In its return to Santa Clarita, this year’s Boots & Brews Country Music Festival will be the biggest yet, organizers said, with country music star Brad Paisley headlining.

Beginning at 1 p.m. and going until 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 — that’s Labor Day weekend — at Santa Clarita Central Park on Bouquet Canyon Road, guests can expect an afternoon and evening of what the event website calls a celebration of “good friends, cold beer and great country music.”

“We want to bring those A-list national acts right here to these local, small towns,” said Vincenzo Giammanco, CEO and founder of CBF Productions, the Ventura-based company behind this event and others in Southern California. “This is an act you normally see at the Staples Center. You’re going to be able to see them at Central Park within 20 feet … You’re able to bring your lawn chairs and set up and, you know, there’ll be over 100 different vendors that are selling country attire or different art or displays.”

Giammanco added that guests will have a wide variety of foods to enjoy and even a honky-tonk for anyone wanting to line dance.

Those returning to Boots & Brews will notice a few upgrades, including exclusive vendors and bars for VIP guests and a multi-festival package allowing entry into the other Boots & Brews venues.

But ultimately, Giammanco said, the festival is about the music.

Boots & Brews became an annual event in Santa Clarita in 2017. Giammanco said the festival sold out for three years in a row. But, due to the pandemic, Boots & Brews took a hiatus in 2020. This year’s return to the SCV, Giammanco assures, will be bigger and better than ever.

Country music fans fill up Santa Clarita’s Central Park at the Boots & Brews Country Music Festival in 2019. The event returns this year on Sat., Sept. 3. Photo courtesy of CBF Productions

“This stage is the largest stage we’ve ever built,” Giammanco told The Signal. “And the production, the sound — I mean, this is going to be an A-level production coming to Santa Clarita.”

In addition to Brad Paisley, the current announced lineup for the event, according to organizers, includes Frankie Ballard, Morgan Evans and Avery Anna, with one more artist yet to be announced.

And while it’s rare to have an event this big in a community the size of Santa Clarita, Giammanco said it’s only fitting.

“Santa Clarita is country,” he added. “It’s kind of been built around that kind of lifestyle.”

Ticket prices for the festival begin at $59, plus fees. For details and to buy tickets, go to BootsAndBrews.com.