Canyon Country couple’s fight results in two misdemeanors

A Canyon Country couple’s fight resulted in false imprisonment and spousal battery on Friday night, according to law enforcement officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call regarding a family disturbance in Canyon Country.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that during a verbal argument between a man and his girlfriend, the girlfriend had locked the man in the garage for approximately 10 minutes and the man physically assaulted the girlfriend, Arriaga said. The woman sustained no injuries.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment and the man was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor spousal battery at approximately 11:45 p.m., according to the SCV Sheriff Station’s booking log. The man’s bail is set at $25,000 while the woman’s bail remains unknown at this time.