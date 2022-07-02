Castaic Middle School welcomes new assistant principal

News release
Castaic Union School District announced that Stephanie Sosa has joined Castaic Middle School as the new assistant principal, effective Friday.
Former Assistant Principal Nicole Price joined her new husband in North Dakota, where she will be the principal of a K-12 public school.
Sosa comes to the Castaic district from the William S. Hart Union High School District, where she spent 13 years as an eighth-grade English teacher. She had many leadership experiences as an instructional coach, English department chair and administrative intern for Castaic High School this past spring.
Sosa was an administrative intern overseeing three recent summer school sessions, as well as being an administrative intern for the Career Pathways & Career and College Readiness program.
She began her educational experience working for the Saugus Union School District as a teacher for the fifth, sixth and first grades. She bridged the gap from elementary school to secondary teaching working for and experiencing instructional leadership positions for virtual K-12 programs.