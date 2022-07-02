Castaic Middle School welcomes new assistant principal

News release

Castaic Union School District announced that Stephanie Sosa has joined Castaic Middle School as the new assistant principal, effective Friday.

Former Assistant Principal Nicole Price joined her new husband in North Dakota, where she will be the principal of a K-12 public school.

Sosa comes to the Castaic district from the William S. Hart Union High School District, where she spent 13 years as an eighth-grade English teacher. She had many leadership experiences as an instructional coach, English department chair and administrative intern for Castaic High School this past spring.