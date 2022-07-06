CBS Film Series presents ‘Mr. Saturday Night’

News release

It’s a blast from the past that is now a Broadway hit show: Congregation Beth Shalom’s CBS Film Series is presenting “Mr. Saturday Night” on Sunday, July 24.

Stand-up comedian Buddy Young Jr. became a television star with the help of his brother and manager, Stan. Through a series of flashbacks, the brothers are seen during childhood entertaining their family in the living room.

Buddy starts his career as a comic in the Catskills and as his fame grows, so does his ego. He hits the big time with his own Saturday night television show but, despite the warnings of his brother, Buddy uses offensive material on the air, costing him his show and causing his career to suffer.

Buddy’s hilarious backstage climb to the middle is studded with witty one-liners but he gives in to his own self-destructive nature, continuing to hurt his relationships with his family.

The screening is scheduled 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 24, outside under the stars at Congregation Beth Shalom, 21430 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita. Attendees are encouraged to bring a beach chair and a jacket. Admission is $5 per person, concessions included. Raffle tickets will be on sale for $1 for a chance to win a $25 gift card. RSVP to [email protected] or 661-254-2411.