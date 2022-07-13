Child & Family to host Purple Palooza 5k Walk to End Domestic Violence

News release

Child & Family Center is scheduled to present the Purple Palooza 5K Walk to End Domestic Violence on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 8 to 11 a.m. at the center’s main facility, 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway.

The event will raise funds and create awareness during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Proceeds raised are critical to support the center’s Domestic Violence Program, which provides safety, shelter and support to survivors of domestic violence while working to break the cycle of abuse and creating healthy relationships.

Walk check-in opens at 8 a.m. There will be family activities before the walk begins, including music, pancake breakfast courtesy of the SCV Rotary Club, arts and crafts, face painting and more. The 3.2-mile walk starts at 9:30 am. The route follows city sidewalks without crossing major intersections, has very little incline and is easy for all ages.

“We are excited to introduce Pup-A-Palooza!” Child & Family officials said in a prepared statement. “Bring your furry friends to walk with you. Entry is free for your pet and includes a special wag bag.”

There will be a Purple Pet Parade and award for best purplest pet. Pets are often used to threaten or manipulate those in abusive relationships. Pup-a-Palooza offers pets an opportunity to join the awareness and shed light on the dangers domestic violence has on pets in the home.

Walk registration for adults and children 12 and over is $40 and includes pancake breakfast, swag bag, finisher’s medal and $10 coupon for MB2 Entertainment. Children ages 5-12 are $20 and receive the breakfast, kids’ swag bag, kids medal and $10 coupon for MB2 Entertainment.

You can increase your donation by creating or joining a fundraising team, and earn prizes when you reach various monetary levels. Volunteers are needed to help at the event as well.

For more information or to sign up, visit runsignup.com/Race/CA/SantaClarita/PurplePalooza, or contact Cheryl Jones at 661-259-9439. To learn more about Child & Family Center visit www.childfamilycenter.org.