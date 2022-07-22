City seeks feedback on proposed justice assistance grant application

News release

The city of Santa Clarita is seeking community feedback on a public safety grant proposal for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant program. All public comments must be received by noon Monday.

The city is eligible to receive $21,982 from the U.S. Department of Justice’s JAG program, which is aimed at enhancing public safety. JAG allows states and local governments to support a broad range of activities to prevent and better respond to crime based on local needs and conditions.

Funds may be used for hiring, training and maintaining personnel, as well as for equipment, supplies and more to improve overall crime prevention.

Proposed operations and strategies for the 2022 JAG program application will focus on a compilation of purchases to improve traffic safety and enforcement, investigative equipment, off-road enforcement and safety equipment that aim to enhance technology, so the overall Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station operations are more efficient and effective.

Specifically, these items include emergency sirens, battery packs, digital cameras, emergency lights, helmets, vests, digital voice recorders, GPS units and support equipment.

For more information on the 2022 JAG program application or to comment on the proposal, contact Masis Hagobian at 661-286-4057 or via email at [email protected].