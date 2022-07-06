COC Foundation to host ‘Swing for Student Success’ golf tournament

College of the Canyons Foundation is scheduled Aug. 29 to host “Swing for Student Success,” a golf tournament to raise money for COC students.  

The golf tournament is to take place at The Oaks Country Club, 26550 Heritage View Lane. Registration, breakfast and the driving range all open at 7:30 a.m. The shotgun start is scheduled at 9 a.m. 

Sponsorship opportunities are available ranging from $500 to $20,000. There are also opportunities for non-golfer sponsors.  

To support the COC Foundation and purchase a sponsorship or golf package, visit www.cocfoundation.com or call 661-362-3434. 

