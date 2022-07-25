Containment set up near Valencia Country Club

A containment in search of a possible purse thief was conducted near the Valencia Country Club on Monday.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the containment was established in connection to a theft that occurred late Monday morning in Canyon Country.

“Deputies are investigating a theft that just occurred on the 18600 block of Via Princessa,” said Arriaga. “The victim was loading groceries in their car when an unknown person took their purse and other items from the front driver seat.”

According to radio scanner traffic, it appears that deputies located a vehicle matching the description given by the victim for those who allegedly stole the purse near the country club.

It is also believed they could have fled the area on foot, but, according to Arriaga, there has been no confirmed visual of the suspect as of 11:40 a.m.

Roads around the Valencia Country Club, 27330 Tourney Road, were either shut down or being monitored by deputies and an L.A. County Sheriff’s Department aero unit had been called in as well.

No suspects had yet been apprehended. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.