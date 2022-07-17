Deputies detain one in reported stolen vehicle

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies engaged in an apparent felony traffic stop for an allegedly stolen vehicle on Sunday, according to law enforcement radio traffic.

The reported stop was on the southbound Highway 14 and Interstate 5 split, close to the Interstate 210 Pasadena truck route exit. One person is thought to have been detained.

However, this information is unconfirmed as Lt. Mohrhoff, watch commander for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, declined to provide any information.

This is a breaking news story and there is no further information at the time of this publication.