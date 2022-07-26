Deputies: Man arrested after attempted carjacking, assaulting victim

A man was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of attempted carjacking after he allegedly assaulted the driver of the vehicle in a Valencia parking lot.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the arrest stems from a reported disturbance in the early afternoon Saturday on the 24200 block of Magic Mountain Parkway.

“It was reported a male Hispanic was walking in the roadway, stopping cars and attempting to assault the drivers,” said Arriaga. “Upon arrival, deputies were waved down by the described suspect and observed injuries to his person and noticed he had a strong odor of alcohol emitting from his person.”

During their investigation, deputies reported learning that the suspect had approached a victim while they were seated in their parked car at the retail shopping center. The suspect then reportedly asked the victim for a ride, according to Arriaga.

“When the victim declined, the suspect physically assaulted the victim while attempting to get to the victim’s vehicle,” said Arriaga. “The suspect eventually fled on foot.”

The victim reportedly suffered minor injury but was able to identify the suspect to responding law enforcement personnel.

The man, described as a 22-year-old Panorama resident, was taken in custody on suspicion of attempted carjacking as well as suspicion of assault likely to cause great bodily injury.

He was held in lieu of $100,000 and remains in custody as of the publication of this story.