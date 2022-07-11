Deputies: Man arrested after exposing genitals to woman walking by

A Newhall man was arrested Friday after allegedly exposing his genitals and urinating in front of a woman walking by, according to law enforcement officials.

The arrest stems from a report received by deputies regarding indecent exposure near the intersection of Leonard Tree Lane and Dockweiler Drive, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“During investigation, deputies learned at approximately 9 p.m., the victim was walking in the area when a male adult opened the driver’s side door of his vehicle and exposed his genitals to her and began urinating,” said Arriaga. “A male matching the suspect description was detained on scene and positively identified by the victim as the suspect.”

The man, described as a 32-year-old construction worker who lives on the nearby Valle Del Oro, was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure.

“He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station for indecent exposure and subsequently released on citation to appear in court at a later date,” said Arriaga.