Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detained a person in connection with a domestic dispute call near the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Solamint Road on Sunday, according to Lt. James Royal, watch commander for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

According to first responder radio traffic, the person was tased during the detainment. The incident occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.