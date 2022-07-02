Fourth of July events across the valley

The city of Santa Clarita has multiple events to entertain the community in celebration of the Fourth of July holiday, starting early in the morning on Monday and running throughout the day and into the evening, highlighted by the return of the Fourth of July Parade after a two-year pandemic hiatus and culminating with the city’s fireworks show at the Westfield Valencia Town Center.

Following are brief summaries of the day’s festivities:

Rotary Club of Santa Clarita’s 56th Annual July 4th Pancake Breakfast

Rotary Club of Santa Clarita’s 56th Annual July 4th Pancake Breakfast is scheduled to take place at 6 a.m. in the Roger Dunn Golf parking lot on Main Street between 5th and 6th streets. There, you can have a hearty breakfast to be ready for the day ahead.



The Santa Clarita Running Club’s 38th Annual Independence Day Classic 5K & 10K

Online registration for the 5K and 10K runs ended on Friday, but in-person registration will be available at the Boys & Girls Club in Newhall on Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Monday from 6 to 8 a.m.

The club’s website states, “Proceeds benefit the seven Santa Clarita Valley High Schools’ cross-country programs and other local charities.”

The 10K race starts at 7 a.m., Kids K at 7:45 a.m. and 5K race and walk at 8 a.m.

The races will start and finish at Newhall Memorial Park, 24923 Newhall Ave.

More information is available at bit.ly/3OENJ0K.

Santa Clarita Valley Annual Fourth of July Parade

The parade begins at 9 a.m. at the Newhall Roundabout in front of Hart Park. It will end at Orchard Village Road and Dalbey Drive. The parade route is available at bit.ly/3y1Dugd.

A complimentary post-parade lunch will be available at approximately 11 a.m. at American Legion Post 507, 24527 Spruce St., Newhall.

Parade trophies will be awarded at The Main at approximately 12:30 p.m. The Main is located at 24266 Main St., Newhall.

“Spirit of America” Fireworks Show

The annual “Spirit of America” Fireworks Show is scheduled to take place at approximately 9:20 p.m. at the Westfield Valencia Town Center. The launch site will be near the corner of Magic Mountain Parkway and Citrus Street.

Residents should be aware that Citrus Street will be closed beginning at 3 a.m. on the morning of July 4. In addition, a portion of the Westfield Valencia Town Center parking lot will be blocked off to the public for the firework fall zone. All other roads in the area will remain open to vehicle traffic and existing “no parking” zones will remain in effect and be enforced by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

More information on fireworks shows in and near Santa Clarita and additional resources can be found at santa-clarita.com/Fireworks.

Six Flags July 4th Fest

Six Flags’ July 4th Fest takes place over the course of three days, Saturday through Monday.

Each night there will be a fireworks show starting at 9:15 p.m.