Machete-wielding suspect arrested on suspicion of battery, making criminal threats

A 34-year-old Stevenson Ranch man was arrested after he was alleged to have threatened his ex-girlfriend with a machete, according to local law enforcement investigators.

The arrest stems from a report made to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies on Wednesday regarding a man possibly brandishing a knife near Pine Street and 12th Street in Newhall.

“During investigation, deputies learned the victim was at her car when she was approached by her ex-boyfriend,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “During a verbal argument, the suspect brandished a machete and made verbal threats towards the victim.”

The woman is believed to have safely escaped the situation and placed a call to the Sheriff’s Station soon after.

“Deputies detained a male on scene matching the suspect description, later positively identified as the suspect,” said Arriaga. “He was arrested for domestic battery, criminal threats and brandishing a weapon.”

He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and held in lieu of $50,000 bail. He remains in law enforcement custody as of the publication of this story.