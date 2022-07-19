Machete-wielding suspect arrested on suspicion of battery, making criminal threats

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A 34-year-old Stevenson Ranch man was arrested after he was alleged to have threatened his ex-girlfriend with a machete, according to local law enforcement investigators.  

The arrest stems from a report made to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies on Wednesday regarding a man possibly brandishing a knife near Pine Street and 12th Street in Newhall. 

“During investigation, deputies learned the victim was at her car when she was approached by her ex-boyfriend,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “During a verbal argument, the suspect brandished a machete and made verbal threats towards the victim.” 

The woman is believed to have safely escaped the situation and placed a call to the Sheriff’s Station soon after.  

“Deputies detained a male on scene matching the suspect description, later positively identified as the suspect,” said Arriaga. “He was arrested for domestic battery, criminal threats and brandishing a weapon.” 

He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and held in lieu of $50,000 bail. He remains in law enforcement custody as of the publication of this story.  

Caleb Lunetta

Caleb Lunetta

Caleb Lunetta covers government, criminal justice, education and breaking news for The Signal. He joined in Nov. 2018 and previously worked as a supply chain engineer in Veterans Affairs hospitals. He is a graduate of Cal State University, Northridge and a proud College of the Canyons Model United Nations alumnus. Have a story tip? Message him on Twitter (@lunettcaleb) or at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS