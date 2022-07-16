Man arrested for stalking

A 39-year-old Sylmar resident was arrested on suspicion of stalking at approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday.

According to Sgt. Keith Greene with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the suspect was the victim’s ex-boyfriend.

“The suspect has numerous cases of domestic violence and restraining order violations and has been harassing the victim since 2014,” said Greene. “He is continuing to violate restraining orders and found the ex-girlfriend even though she moved away to avoid him.”

The man was arrested somewhere in Santa Clarita, but the exact location of the arrest has not been provided by the SCV Sheriff’s Station at the time of this publication.

The man’s bail has been set at $150,000 and he was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Greene said the matter is under investigation and that no further information is available at the time of this publication.