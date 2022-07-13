Man dies at hospital after being ejected from vehicle

The man who was ejected from his vehicle on Tuesday in a crash on Bouquet Canyon Road died later that same night at the hospital, according to law enforcement officials.

Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, confirmed that the 69-year-old man had made it to the hospital in critical condition following the crash that occurred near Bouquet and Soledad Canyon Road at approximately 9 a.m. when he tried to stop his vehicle from rolling into traffic from a gas station.

Vehicles are towed that were involved in a crash at Bouquet Canyon Road and Soledad Canyon Road in Santa Clarita on Tuesday, 071222. Dan Watson/The Signal

However, hours later, he was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to Arriaga, and the incident is now being treated as a fatal traffic collision.

The law enforcement spokeswoman said on the day of the collision that the original report had been received by deputies as a “traffic collision involving a pedestrian.”

“Upon arrival, deputies learned a male adult, approximately 69 years old, had pulled into a local gas station,” said Arriaga on Tuesday. “As the male exited the vehicle to pump gas, the vehicle began to roll back.”

The man re-entered the vehicle and attempted to brake. However, it is believed that he accidentally accelerated instead, reversing into oncoming traffic.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies respond to a crash at Bouquet Canyon Road and Soledad Canyon Road in Santa Clarita on Tuesday, 071222. Dan Watson/The Signal

“The male’s vehicle was hit by an oncoming vehicle, and at some point ejected from the vehicle, which he was then ran over by his own vehicle,” said Arriaga. “The male was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.”

Firefighters and paramedics from the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched at 9:14 a.m. and arrived on the scene at 9:21 a.m. One patient was transported via ambulance at 9:30 a.m., according to Fire Department spokesman Giovanni Sanchez.

The man’s identity had not yet been released as of the publication of this story on Wednesday and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Traffic Office at 661-260-4000.